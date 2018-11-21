Government has “conned” Donegal – Cope

A Donegal Deputy has told the Dail that the people of rural Ireland have been conned by the Government.

Speaking in the Dail last evening during topical issues on the closure of Post Offices in Donegal and Tipperary, Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher told Minister Sean Canney that the protocol from An Post accepted by the Government was a deceitful act and has lead to 17 Post Offices in Donegal being earmarked for closure.

Deputy Gallagher questioned the Minister on how one thing is good enough for urban areas but it is not good enough for rural communities, like Donegal…………..