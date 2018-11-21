Fianna Fail largely welcome proposed 2019 Budget

Fianna Fail has largely welcomed the proposed Budget for 2019.

Discussions are continuing this afternoon in Lifford as members of Donegal County Council consider Budget 2019 with the council set to spend almost €146 million.

If adopted, it will represent a fall of just over €2.8 million on the amount spent this year.

Fianna Fail party Whip, Councillor Ciaran Brogan has welcomed the decision not to increase commercial rates or local property tax.

He says as long as funding is forthcoming from Central Government, Donegal County Council will deliver: