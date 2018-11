The majority of Donegal County Councillors have voted in favor of adopting Budget 2019 as presented by Council Officials today in Lifford.

Councillors voted overwhelmingly for the proposals with 28 in favour and two against.

The budget will see no change to commercial rates and a fall of Council expenditure by just over €2.8 million in the coming year.

Overall, local representatives were complimentary of what was on the table and commended those responsible for compiling the Budget.