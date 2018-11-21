Council meets to consider Budget 2019

Donegal County Council meets today to discuss its budget for 2019, with a projected €146 million to be spent in the coming year.

In his budget book, Chief Executive Seamus Neeley says the council has a revenue deficit of just under €9 million, although at the end of 2013, the figure was close to 15 million.

He warns that Donegal is more likely to be impacted by Brexit than any other county in the republic, and cross border links, particularly with Derry City and Strabane District Council will be a way of addressing the potential problems.

Meanwhile, he British Prime Minister’s heading to Brussels for Brexit talks – under pressure, even from allies, to make changes to her deal.

Last night, the DUP again refused to stick to an agreement it has to vote with the Government on key laws in Parliament.

It says ministers haven’t kept their end of the bargain in withdrawal talks.

Yesterday, opposition parties said they’ll come together to block Mrs May’s blueprint.