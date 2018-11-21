Calendar Football Season on the agenda as FAI come to Donegal

The latest FAI workshop on the introduction of a calendar football season will be in held Letterkenny on Thursday evening

Chief Executive John Delaney, President Donal Conway and League Development Manager Ger McDermott will attend a presentation and meeting in the Mount Errigal Hotel with local club delegates expressing their views on the proposals.

The FAI hope to have the change in full operation by 2020. The senior men’s and women’s league’s are already on the calendar while underage levels are going in sync from next year.

What effects will the change have on Donegal and in particular the Ulster Senior League and Junior Leagues?

The meeting starts at 7.30pm on Thursday.