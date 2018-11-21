Budget meeting continues at County House

Members of Donegal County Council are currently considering Budget 2019 in Lifford, with expenditure expected to fall by just over €2.8 million over the coming year.

If the draft budget is passed, revenue spending will fall from €148,795,554 to €145,979,803.

Councillors are being asked to approve a rate of €71.81 for County and former town Council areas of Letterkenny and Bundoran next year, with no general increases in rates being sought.

The proposed rate for the former BUncrana Town Council area is €54.29.

It’s also proposed to continue the Small Business Grant Scheme – estimated cost of €375,000 in 2019, proposed continuation, (7.5% to a maximum of €375 in each case)