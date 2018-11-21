Auditor expected to say Broadband tender process can continue

An independents auditors report into the tender process for the states rural broadband contract is expected to find that the process has NOT been fatally damaged by the sole remaining bidder and the former communications minister Denis Naughten.

The report, by auditor Peter Smyth, has been delivered to government and is expected to be published in the coming days.

According to reports in the Irish Times this morning, it’s understood that Mr Smyth will not recommend that the process should be abandoned.

Fianna Fail’s spokesperson for Communications Timmy Dooley says although he hasn’t seen the report – he would be a little surprised by the finding………….