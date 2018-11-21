Applications sought for Social Enterprise Development Fund

Donegal Social Enterprises are being urged to apply for funding from the €1.6m Social Enterprise Development Fund.

Applications are currently being sought by Donegal County Council in partnership with the Social Innovation Fund with grants ranging from €10,000 to €50,000 available.

Local authorities across the country in partnership with Social Innovation Ireland have launched the second year of the €1.6m Social Enterprise Development Fund.

The Fund is financed by the Department of Rural and Community Development, from the Dormant Accounts Fund and IPB Insurance.

Social enterprises have the opportunity to apply for grants ranging from €10,000 to €50,000.

16 successful applicants will each receive a cash investment and a place on the National Accelerator Programme which provides training across the private, non-profit and public sectors and will provide each participant the opportunity to pitch for a share of an additional €100,000 in funding.

The closing dates for applications is 25th January 2019. Further details are available on www.socialinnovation.ie