Aaron McEneff is Rovers bound

Aaron McEneff has left Derry City for Shamrock Rovers.

The midfielder confirmed on social media he will not be part Derry City next season.

Having spent three and a half years with his hometown club McEneff has moved on and joined Premier Division rivals Rovers.

It’s understood he met with new Derry boss Declan Devine but opted to exit the Brandywell.

McEneff told shamrockrovers.ie

“I’m very happy signing for Shamrock Rovers; obviously it’s a massive club. I’m delighted to get things done and I’m looking forward to the new season. Tallaght Stadium is my favourite place to play; whenever I was at Derry I loved coming down to play here because the pitch is always good, the facilities are brilliant and I loved coming down here because it gave me an excitement to go out and play a game of football. I’ve loved playing down here and I’m sure I am going to love playing for the home team.”