23 boil notices issued to Donegal private water supplies in 2017

There were 23 boil notices issued to private water supplies in Donegal last year by the EPA, with 1,607 people affected.

The agency’s Report into Private Supplies in 2017 says there were no directions issued, and no audits carried out in the county last year.

Nationally, the report finds E.Coli was found in 51 private water supplies serving commercial buildings like hotels, creches and nursing homes last year.

Darragh Page is Programme manager with the EPA, he says a key concern is that many private wells don’t get tested properly because they aren’t registered with local authorities…………..

Emer Cooney is a drinking water inspector with the EPA. She says there can be question marks over the way wells are constructed………..