Theresa May is facing a new challenge over Brexit – after the DUP refused to back a finance bill in protest at her deal with Brussels.

The party – which props up the British Prime Minister’s government in the Commons – has warned her not to expect “business as usual”.

Theresa May will hold her first cabinet meeting later since last week’s string of resignations.

Last night, the DUP’s Sammy Wilson said that deal isn’t dead – but insists ministers have to stick to their side of the bargain: