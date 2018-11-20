Searches to resume this evening for 72 year old Jean McGahey

Searches are to resume this evening in Buncrana for missing woman Jean McGahey.

The 72 year old from Derry was last seen in the Drumard Park area of the city on Sunday afternoon at around 4:30pm.

Her car was found near the beach in Buncrana shortly before 9am yesterday morning.

A major search operation for Jean McGahey resumed this morning at 8:30am at Lady’s Bay in Buncrana, adjacent to where her red ford fiesta was found yesterday.

Lough Swilly RNLI along with the Greencastle Coastguard and the Sheep Haven sub aqua club assisted in searching for the 72 year old.

Search teams were stood down this afternoon at 2pm and are due to resume this evening again at 7:30pm in an area of the Swilly across from Lady’s Bay.

Ms McGaghey is described as being about 5’2 in height, slim build with short grey hair.

She is believed to have been wearing a Kaftan multi-coloured nightdress, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.

The Lough Swilly RNLI are appealing to anyone who may be walking along the shore line in Buncrana and notices anything to contact Gardai.