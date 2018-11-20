Seamus Coleman says draw with Denmark is a positive result

The Republic of Ireland have ended the year with a fourth consecutive game without a goal.

Their innaugural Nations League campaign came to a subdued end with a nil-nil draw away to Denmark on Monday evening.

Southampton teenager Michael Obafemi was given his debut off the bench tonight, ending any potential speculation over his international future.

Ronan Curtis, who made his senior debut last Thursday against Northern Ireland got his first taste of a competitive action coming in as a second half substitute.

Ireland skipper Seamus Coleman said keeping a clean sheet against a quality side has to be considered a positive…