Public meeting on direct provision to take place in Moville on Sunday

Ahead of the arrival of 100 asylum seekers to Moville in the coming weeks, a public information meeting, organised by Failte Inishowen is to be held this week.

Representatives from local health, education and social agencies will be in attendance as well as experts and campaigners from across the world.

The meeting will take place at the Methodist Hall, Main Street Moville at 3pm on Sunday November 25th and is part of a new campaign to ensure those arriving at the Caiseal Mara Hotel are welcomed and supported in settling in to the community.