Ó Domhnaill criticises ‘unjust’ Home care support scheme

Senator Brian Ó Domhnaill has strongly criticised the HSE and the Department of Health for presiding over growing waiting lists for HSE home care support for older persons aged over 65.

This follows information released to the Senator by way of parliamentary reply, which indicates lengthy delays and waiting lists for access to the Home Support Service for Older People.

The number of people waiting for HSE free home care supports has climbed to 228 people in Donegal.

This figure, provided to Senator Ó Domhnaill by the HSE, includes people on the HSE Home Help waiting list for either new or increased service provision.

This equates to a total waiting list of 1099.25 hours for Donegal.

The HSE Home Support aims to support older people by allowing them to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, while also supporting their primary and informal carers.

The projected allocation of 750,000 home help hours for 2018 in County Donegal from a budget of €17.747 million is insufficient to meet the demand.

This scheme is one of the most cost-effective publically-funded schemes in the State.

Concluding, Senator O’ Domhnaill urged the Health Minister to immediately free up resources for this service.