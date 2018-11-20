Maria Cahill has no expectations about meeting with SF Leader

Maria Cahill says she does not have any expectations about her meeting with Mary Lou Mac Donald later.

The Sinn Fein Leader is meeting the Belfast woman to discuss her allegations of abuse by a senior republican and the Police Ombudsman’s Report into how the police inquiry was handled.

That report found that they did not expect co-operation from party members during the police interviews.

Maria Cahill says her treatment to date by Sinn Fein means she has no expectations about today’s discussions: