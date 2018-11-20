Major search resuming in Buncrana for missing Derry woman

A major search is resuming in Buncrana today for Jean McGahey.

The 72 year olds car was discovered near the beach in Buncrana shortly before 9am yesterday morning.

The search for the missing Derry woman was stood down yesterday evening as darkness began to fall.

However at low tide last night, members of An Garda Siochana and the RNLI conducted a shore search at around 9pm from the Marina in Fahan to Stragill beach.

Malin Head Coastguard is coordinating today’s efforts along with Gardai.

Members of Greencastle coastguard and the Lough Swilly RNLI are assisting in the search while a dive team from Sheep haven sub aqua club has also been tasked to the scene.

Teams will be concentrating on the Ladies bay area of Buncrana while further shore searches have also been planned throughout the day.

Jean is described as being about 5’2 in height, slim build with short grey hair.

She is believed to have been wearing a Kaftanmulti-coloured nightdress, a long dark blue raincoat and gold flat footwear.