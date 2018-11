The ladies of the LYIT have qualified for the CUFL Premier Division semi finals.

Johnny Baird’s girls defeated Sligo IT 3-1 in Letterkenny this afternoon.

Zoe Green, Lauren Cregan and Zoe McGlynn scored the goals for the home side while Rachael Kearns netted for Sligo.

The win has secured a last four spot with the game against Carlow IT to be played in February.