Irish Water to host information event on planned works for Letterkenny

Irish Water is to host an information event in Letterkenny to discuss the planned works in the town for 2019.

The utility will meet with the public at a drop in session in Radisson Blu Hotel Letterkenny to present the upcoming works in 2019 between 5.00pm to 7.30pm on Monday December 3rd.

Irish Water’s plans for Letterkenny are part of the utility’s investment plan.

As part of a €5.5 billion investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to 2021, works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues.

Colm Claffey, Irish Water’s Infrastructure Regional Lead says; “The investment in water services in Letterkenny is essential to improve water and wastewater service across the town and will act as a platform for social and economic development. The project will also help ensure that the water quality standards set out in relevant legislation will be achieved.”