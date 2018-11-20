Irish Water repair works to cause significant disruption in South Inishowen

Residents in South Inishowen are being advised to expect disruptions to their water supply this evening.

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council will be carrying out repairs on a large leak on the Pollen Dam supply line from 6pm this evening.

The utility is advising householders that water pressure will drop away in Fahan, Burnfoot, Inch Island, Bridgend, Burt and parts of Newtowncunningham.

Its expected supply will be returned by tomorrow morning at the latest.

Councillor Jack Murray says this is further evidence of the urgent need for investment in the South Inishowen water line: