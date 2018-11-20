Further calls for tour guides at An Grianan of Aileach

There are further calls for tour guides to be established at An Grianan of Aileach and other historic sites in the county.

The iconic landmark, situated in Burt has seen a huge increase in visitor numbers in recent years while it also featured heavily on coverage of the Irish Open in July.

Despite numerous calls on the OPW to employ information guides at the site, it has no plans to do so.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says there needs to be more progress on the matter and is calling on the local authority to intervene: