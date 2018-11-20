Fifth of Donegal farmers still waiting on final GLAS payment

The Minister for Agriculture is being urged to ensure that all GLAS payments are made to farmers before Christmas.

New information released to Fianna Fáil has revealed that almost 13% of farmers across the North West are still waiting for their balancing payment to be made.

The figure is highest in Donegal, where almost 20% of farmers have not received their final payment.

TD for South Donegal Deputy Marc Macsharry says delays in payments can have a huge impact on farming families and efforts must be made to address the issue: