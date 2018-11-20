Budget funding sought for Cleary Centre & Bluestack Foundation

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Minister for Disabilities to ensure funding is delivered for the Cleary Centre and the Bluestack Foundation in Budget 2019.

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says he has met with Minister Finian McGrath in an effort to secure mainstream funding for the Bluestack Foundation. Its after it missed out on substantial investment under the Ability Programme this year.

He is also urging the Minister to ensure provisions for capital costs for the construction of a new Cleary Centre is made as budget talks commence this week.

Deputy Gallagher says its vital that funding for both centres form part of Budget 2019 in conjunction with the HSE: