Still weeks away from publication of National Broadband Plan report

We’re still weeks away from getting a report that will decide if the National Broadband Plan process can go ahead.

The Taoiseach has confirmed Peter Smyth’s report into how the tender for the roll-out of high speed broadband was run, isn’t expected for a number of weeks.

The plan is already overdue for delivery and was expected at the start of November.

Leo Varadkar says he’s hopeful it will be positive and the broadband plan can continue.

But we won’t know whether the scandal that brought down Minister Denis Naughten will also stop the Broadband Plan, for a while yet: