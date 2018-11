Police in Derry are investigating the report of suspicious activity in the Duddy’s Court area of the city on Saturday 17th November.

It was reported that at around 8pm on Saturday evening, three men wearing balaclavas and dark clothing were observed in the area of Duddy’s Court.

Police are trying to establish how the men came to be in the area or how they left.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 856 18/11/18.