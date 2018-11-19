Priest warns of untold chaos over Irish Water works at Christmas

A Parish Priest has pleaded with Irish Water to temporarily halt planned works outside a Letterkenny Church in the run up to Christmas.

The utility is due to begin work in the Gortlee area of the town early next month as part of a major investment in the Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme.

However theres concern the the work could prevent parishioners from attending various events and services in the Church of the Irish Martyrs.

Parish Priest Father Brian Quinn says the work will cause untold chaos in and around the festive period and is calling on Irish Water to seriously reconsider its plans: