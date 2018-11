Gaoth Dobhair have booked a date with Scotstown of Monaghan in the Ulster Club Football Championship Final following a 4-11 v 0-16 win over Crossmaglen on Sunday.

Dáire Ó Baoill scored a first-half hat-trick to send Gaoth Dobhair in five points up at half-time and a Kevin Cassidy goal in the second half helped them to a four point win.

After the match, Tom Comack spoke with the hat-trick scorer Dáire Ó Baoill…

Gaoth Dobhair stalwart Neil McGee also gave his thoughts to Tom after the win…