An investigation has been launched after a section of green area at the entrance of Ballyliffin Golf Club was extensively vandalised at the weekend.

CCTV is currently being reviewed in the vicinity and anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity urged to come forward.

General Manager of Ballyliffin Golf Club John Farren says it will take some time before the area can be fully restored.

He says the damage is deeply regrettable, particularly after such a positive year at the golf club: