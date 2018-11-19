Decision to house asylum seekers in Moville ‘a done deal’

There are further calls on the Government to delay the arrival of asylum seekers in Moville in the coming weeks so that adequate resources are put in place.

A well-attended meeting in Moville on Friday night heard that the decision to house around 100 people in the Caiseal Mara Hotel is a done deal.

Members of the community also voiced concerns that was no consultation on the matter.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says the influx of people into the village presents a real challenge and more time should be given to allow the community prepare for that: