Its been confirmed that a decision by An Post to close Bunbeg Post Office is to proceed.

The Post Office is one of 17 across the county earmarked for closure with a number of confirmed closures already made following appeal.

Following an Independent Review on An Post’s decision, as of the 1st February next year, all services at Bunbeg will be transferred to neighbouring post offices.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the disappointing news is a major blow for the community: