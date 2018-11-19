Tanaiste Simon Coveney will meet other EU Foreign Ministers in Brussels today, as preparations for an EU leaders summit on Brexit step up.

The Brexit Withdrawal Treaty is expected to be endorsed at the meeting on November 25th.

Meanwhile, it’s understood the Brexit transition period could be extended by two years under proposals suggested by the European Union’s chief negotiator.

Michel Barnier’s said to have proposed the extension in order to give more time for Britain to strike a full trade deal with the EU.

The move would also give more time to try to avoid a hard border in Ireland and the use of the so-called backstop