Breaking: Vehicle found at Buncrana during search of missing woman

Police have confirmed that a vehicle found in Buncrana this morning belongs to missing person Jean McGaghey.

The 72 year old was last seen in the Drummond Park area of Derry at around 4.30 yesterday afternoon and it had been thought that she made her way towards the Donegal border.

Her red ford fiesta was discovered near the beach in Buncrana shortly before 9am this morning.

A major search operation between An Garda Siochana and the Lough Swilly RNLI is continuing at Buncrana.

Inspector Shaff Alley spoke on today’s Nine Till Noon Show: