USL: Letterkenny Rovers make it 6 wins from 6

Letterkenny Rovers are now nine points clear the top of the Ulster Senior League following a 1-0 win over Bonagee on Sunday.

BJ Banda scored the only goal of the game after just 14 minutes of play.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Cockhill Celtic made it 3 wins from 4 when they were 2-0 winners over Derry City Reserves. The goalscorers for the Inishowen side were Gerry Gill and Jimmy Bradley.

The day’s other game saw Fanad United defeat Finn Harps Reserves 3-2. Ryan McFadden and Keelin McElwaine put Fanad two up before Gabriel Aduaka pulled one back for Harps. McElwaine scored his second and Fanad’s third before a Stephen Doherty consolation for Finn Harps Reserves.