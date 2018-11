Naomh Éanna of Antrim were the victors when they faced off against Tattyreagh on Saturday night in the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship semi-final.

0-13 v 1-08 was the final score, but Tattyreagh had led by two points with just five minutes left. Naomh Éanna scored the last four points of the game to send them through to the Ulster final where they will take on Mullahoran of Cavan.

After the match, Tattyreagh manager Stephen McHugh spoke with Francis Mooney…