Gaoth Dobhair will face Scotstown of Monaghan in the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship Final following their win over Crossmaglen Rangers on a scoreline of 4-11 v 0-16.

Early goals made the difference for Gaoth Dobhair, with three of the goals coming in the first half and those first half goals were scored by Dáire Ó Baoill. Kevin Cassidy scored Gaoth Dobhair’s fourth goal.

Match commentator Oisin Kelly and Match Analyst Martin McHugh spoke after the match…