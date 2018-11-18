First-Half lead was massive and made the difference – Mervyn O’Donnell

Gaoth Dobhair are through to the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship final following a 4-11 v 0-16 win over Crossmaglen Rangers at Healy Park, Omagh.

A Dáire Ó Baoill hat-trick in the first half and another goal from Kevin Cassidy in the second made all the difference today as Gaoth Dobhair ran out seven point winners.

Gaoth Dobhair manager Mervyn O’Donnell gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly after the game…

Also after their semi-final win Dáire Ó Baoill and Niall Friel spoke with Tom Comack while Kevin Cassidy spoke with Oisin Kelly…