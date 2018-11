Emergency services are on scene after a car went on fire on the Port Road in Letterkenny, just off the Polestar Roundabout.

Gardaí have said it appears an electrical fault caused the fire, with the Donegal Fire Service responding to extinguish the flames.

As a result traffic is extremely heavy in the area of the Polestar roundabout. The dual carriageway on approach to the roundabout is down to a single lane and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.