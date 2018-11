Banagher lost out to Mullahoran of Cavan in dramatic fashion on Saturday evening, when a free-kick shootout was used to decide who would progress to the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship final.

The game finished 0-19 v 1-16 after extra-time, so it went to the shootout, which was won 5-3 by the Cavan side.

After the match, Francis Mooney spoke with Banagher manager, former Derry star Enda Muldoon…