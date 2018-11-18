Athletics Review: Finn Valley Remembrance 10k

There was a record turnout at the Finn Valley Remembrance 10k this morning as 753 runners and walkers took part.

The winners on the day were Karl Doherty, who won the wheelchair category, Gary Slevin of Foyle Valley in the Men’s and Helen Mc Cready from the Rosses in the Women’s.

Also taking part today was the Tír Chonaill AC Remembrance Run where the Men’s was won by Declan Sharkey and the Women’s was won by Donna Furey, both of Tír Chonaill AC.

