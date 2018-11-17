St. Eunan’s are Donegal U21A Champions – FT Report & Reaction

St. Eunan’s have won the Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure U21A Football Championship with a convincing 5-11 v 1-08 win over Glenfin at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey.

There were 10 points in it at half-time with the Letterkenny club leading by 4-02 v 0-04. The second half saw a slight resurgence from Glenfin that saw them get to within 5 points but St. Eunan’s took control back and saw out the win.

Ryan Ferry has the full-time report…

After the match, Ryan spoke with victorious Eunan’s manager David O’Herlihy…