Sam and Chloe Magee are Irish Mixed Doubles Champions

Raphoe siblings Sam and Chloe Magee are the Irish Mixed Doubles Champions following their win at the Irish Open on Saturday evening.
They overcame the English pairing of Harley Towler and Emily Westwood 21-13, 21-12 in the final.
They reached by final after overcoming another English pairing in Jessica Hopton and Michael Roe yesterday.
Incredible performance as Sam and Chloe Magee win the @AIGIreland FZ Forza Irish Open for the first time! 🇮🇪💪
They beat Harley Towler and Emily Westwood 🏴 21-13 21-12 to take the title on home soil. Massive thanks to our sponsors for bringing the event live on @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/oK6PEmrl0r
— Badminton Ireland (@bad_min_ton) November 17, 2018