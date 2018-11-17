Sam and Chloe Magee are Irish Mixed Doubles Champions

By
admin
-

Raphoe siblings Sam and Chloe Magee are the Irish Mixed Doubles Champions following their win at the Irish Open on Saturday evening.

They overcame the English pairing of Harley Towler and Emily Westwood 21-13, 21-12 in the final.

They reached by final after overcoming another English pairing in Jessica Hopton and Michael Roe yesterday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR