A replay is needed to decide a winner in the U21B Football Championship here in Donegal as St. Naul’s and Milford played out a 1-15 v 1-15 draw in MacCumhaill Park.

1-10 v 1-10 was the score after normal time, and the sides went score-for-score in Extra-Time to force the replay.

Ryan Ferry was in MacCumhaill Park for Highland Radio Sport…

Ryan spoke with Milford manager Aodh McCormick after the draw…