Red Hughs won the Ulster Junior Club Football Championship on Saturday evening at Celtic Park in Derry where they defeated Limavady Wolfhounds on a scoreline of 1-11 v 1-09.

0-07 v 0-06 was the half-time score in favour of the Derry champions but the Donegal side were able to take control in the final quarter and sealed the win through a late goal from Jonny Carlin.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney spoke at the end of the game…