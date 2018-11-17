Reaction to Red Hughs Ulster Junior title victory

Red Hughs are the Ulster Junior Club Football Champions for 2018 following a 1-11 v 1-09 win over Limavady Wolfhounds of Derry in the final at Celtic Park on Saturday evening.

The Donegal champions were too much for the Derry champions in the end, thanks in part to a late Jonny Carlin goal that saw them go four points ahead deep into injury time.

Red Hughs manager Seosamh McKelvey gave his thoughts to Tom Comack after the win…

Also after the match, Ryan Ferry spoke with Gerard Melaugh, Stephen McMenamin and Cathal Doherty…