Professional PGA golfer of Evolve Golf Coaching Michael McGeady has qualified for the PGA Playoffs which takes place in Antalya, Turkey from next Wednesday 21st Nov.

This is a playoff consisting of the top 18 PGA players in the British Isles with top 4 places gaining entry into 2 main European Tour Rolex Events next year, BMW Championships in Wentworth and The British Masters.

