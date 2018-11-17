Killybegs are Division 3 Champions after Playoffs

Killybegs are Division 3 Champions for 2018 following the Division 3 playoffs.

They defeated Buncrana on a scoreline of 0-14 v 0-12 today to claim the title and ensure their promotion to Division 2.

Killybegs were awarded the Division 3 title earlier in September on score difference after themselves, Naomh Bríd and Buncrana all finished on equal league points but that was rescinded following a note from the Rules Advisory Committee in Croke Park about the decision taken.

Tom Comack reports for Highland Radio Sport…