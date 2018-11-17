Just reward for Killybegs to win Division 3 outright – John Cunningham

Killybegs were crowned All County League Division 3 Champions on Saturday when they beat Buncrana 0-14 v 0-12.

Playoffs had been needed to decide who would win Division 3 and which two teams would be promoted to Division 2 following Naomh Bríd, Buncrana and Killybegs finishing level on points in the league.

Killybegs defeated Naomh Bríd last week and with their win over Buncrana this week, made sure of the Division 3 title and promotion.

Tom Comack spoke with Killybegs manager John Cunningham after the win today…