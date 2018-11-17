GAA Preview: Gaoth Dobhair look to book Ulster final date

Gaoth Dobhair are just one game away from the Ulster Senior Football Club Championship final, and standing in their way are Crossmaglen Rangers of Armagh.

The Donegal champions faced a tough test in the second half of their Ulster Quarter-Final when they faced Cargin of Antrim. Mervyn O’Donnell’s men led by 2-10 v 0-06 at half-time of that game, but a second-half fight back from Cargin saw the game finish 3-11 v 1-13.

Former Donegal player Eamon McGee, who has played a lead role in Gaoth Dobhair’s march to the edge of the Promised Land, has been looking forward to the game with Tom Comack…