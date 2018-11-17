Athletics: Success for Teresa Doherty at Irish & British Masters Cross-Country

Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley AC is the Irish & British Women’s Masters Champion following her victory in Swansea on Saturday.

The Ulster Athletics Awards took place last night in Monaghan with awards for Donegal athletes. Patsy McGonagle was inducted into the Ulster Athletics Hall Of Fame while there were awards for Ben Carr, Riona Doherty and Aine Wilkinson, all of Finn Valley AC, Cormac O Donnell of Lifford/ Strabane and Sean McGinley of Olympian AC. Sommer Lecky, Mark English and Brendan Boyce all picked up awards also.

Patsy McGonagle joined Kenny Harkin on Saturday Sport…