Dunedin Connolly’s of Edinburgh were beaten by Emmet Óg of Monaghan today in their All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship semi-final on a scoreline of 4-10 v 1-09.

There were just 3 points in it at half time when Emmet Óg led by 2-03 v 0-06, but the Monaghan side turned up the pace in the second half and were able to walk out 10 point victors.

Karen Feeney from Donegal is captain of the Scottish side and she spoke with Alan Gunn after the game…